Drug addicts being sent to rehabilitation centres: AIGP

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq said on Tuesday that drug addicts arrested during the ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers were being sent to rehabilitation centres.

Addressing a seminar titled 'Rehabilitation from Drugs' organized by administration and establishment South Punjab at Social Welfare Complex, the AIGP said that a 15-day special crackdown against drug peddlers was launched across the south Punjab during which performance in all the districts was being monitored on daily basis.

He said that 350 drug dealers had been arrested so far and a significant quantity of drugs was also recovered from their possession.

He said that the drug rehabilitation centre of Punjab Welfare department was one of the best facility for treatment of drug addicts.

Divisional Director of Social Welfare department Saleem Raza Shah said that joint efforts were being made by police and social welfare department for rehabilitation of drug addicts.