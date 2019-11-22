Drug addicts' rehab ward at DHQ hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) A ward for treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts was inaugurated at DHQ hospital by deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad here Friday.

The deputy commissioner addressing on the occasion said that the drug addicts would be treated and rehabilitated at the ward.

CEO Health Dr. Zia Ul Hassan said that drug addicts should be given confidence that they quit addiction and lead normal life.

MS Dr Mahr Iqbal, DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, president district bar Mahr Ijaz, Dr.Saleem and other doctors were present.