Drug Addicts' Rehabilitation Center Inaugurated At Khar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Drug addicts' rehabilitation center inaugurated at Khar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Fahad Wazir on Wednesday inaugurated drug rehabilitation centre of New Hope Welfare Organization at Tehsil Khar, Bajaur tribal district.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Medical Superintendent (MS) District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Khar, Mayor Khar, Abdul Rashid and local elders.

Addressing the ceremony, deputy commissioner appreciated the efforts of Hope Welfare Organization and said that whole society should join hands to help out drug addicts.

He said that the government has recently rehabilitated 1200 drug addicts among which ten persons who belonged to Bajaur have been handed over to their families. He also directed MS DHQ Khar to depute a doctor for examining addicts that are having treatment in the center.

