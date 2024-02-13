Open Menu

Drug App Launched To Ensure Availability Of Medicines: Dr. Nadeem Jan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Drug app launched to ensure availability of medicines: Dr. Nadeem Jan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services Dr. Nadeem Jan on Tuesday said that a drug app had been launched to ensure availability of the medicines.

He said that his ministry took measures to ensure registration of sugar, blood pressure and life-saving medicines on emergency basis.

Expressing his views during his visit to Karachi Drug Testing Laboratory here, the Minister said that he had laid a foundation stone of large-scale reforms in the Ministry of Health Services in a short period of time.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that it was his priority to keep the cost of medicines within the reach of the commonman.

He said that the Caretaker government would not allow the sale of substandard medicines and hoarding of the medicines.

The Minister said that concerted steps had been taken to make the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan ( DRAP) public friendly.

The facility of testing medical equipment was now available in the laboratory, he said adding that the registration and liicensing system in DRAP had been digitized.

He said that coordinated measures to promote merit and transparency had been ensured.

Dr. Jan said that effective measures had been taken to ensure supply of quality medicines. He said that major reforms had been introduced to Drap in a short period of time.

'I am happy that the lab has been developed on modern lines', he said adding that the purpose of the visit to the lab was to take stock of the function of the lab.

He said practical measures were ensured to eliminate fake and unregistered medicines.

He further said that complete practical measures being taken to increase exports.

Earlier, CEO Drap briefed the Minister about the functions of the drug testing laboratory.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exports Visit Sale Government Blood Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamab ..

Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad

36 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

2 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

2 hours ago
 PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents ..

PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ ca ..

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

3 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

4 hours ago
 

 

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

8 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

21 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan