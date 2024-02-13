Drug App Launched To Ensure Availability Of Medicines: Dr. Nadeem Jan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services Dr. Nadeem Jan on Tuesday said that a drug app had been launched to ensure availability of the medicines.
He said that his ministry took measures to ensure registration of sugar, blood pressure and life-saving medicines on emergency basis.
Expressing his views during his visit to Karachi Drug Testing Laboratory here, the Minister said that he had laid a foundation stone of large-scale reforms in the Ministry of Health Services in a short period of time.
Dr. Nadeem Jan said that it was his priority to keep the cost of medicines within the reach of the commonman.
He said that the Caretaker government would not allow the sale of substandard medicines and hoarding of the medicines.
The Minister said that concerted steps had been taken to make the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan ( DRAP) public friendly.
The facility of testing medical equipment was now available in the laboratory, he said adding that the registration and liicensing system in DRAP had been digitized.
He said that coordinated measures to promote merit and transparency had been ensured.
Dr. Jan said that effective measures had been taken to ensure supply of quality medicines. He said that major reforms had been introduced to Drap in a short period of time.
'I am happy that the lab has been developed on modern lines', he said adding that the purpose of the visit to the lab was to take stock of the function of the lab.
He said practical measures were ensured to eliminate fake and unregistered medicines.
He further said that complete practical measures being taken to increase exports.
Earlier, CEO Drap briefed the Minister about the functions of the drug testing laboratory.
Recent Stories
Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Funeral prayers of Ali Amin Gandapur’s father offered59 seconds ago
-
4,199 Polio teams to administer drops1 minute ago
-
Webinar on “Big Data in Space Sciences” on Wednesday11 minutes ago
-
DC lauded teachers' role for holding successful polls11 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-dengue measures21 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan Hyderabad marks World Radio Day21 minutes ago
-
Two thieves arrested, stolen items recovered21 minutes ago
-
President Alvi writes to Swiss President for gift of documents related to Quaid-i-Azam’s brother31 minutes ago
-
Kohat Food Department cracks down on illegal food vendors31 minutes ago
-
BISP launches Whatsapp channel to disseminate authentic information31 minutes ago
-
Birth anniversary of legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz observed31 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police arrests three-member car lifting gang31 minutes ago