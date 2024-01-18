Drug Authorities Sealed 2841 Medical Stores During 14,911 Inspections Last Year
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Drug Control Administration, Directorate General of Drug Control Administration and Pharmacy Services on Thursday released the performance report for the year 2023, mentioning that 2841 medical stores were sealed during 14,911 inspections of pharmacies, distributors, retailers and pharma companies.
The teams of drug control administration collected and tested 8866 samples of medicines and declared 246 samples of medicines as sub-standard, three medicines adulterated, 298 spurious drugs and 190 medicines were declared as misbranded.
Departmental action was taken against the violators.
108 FIRs were registered during these operations, 3147 cases were handed over to the Provincial Quality Control board, and prosecution of 292 cases started in Drug Court, the report said, adding that the Drug Court disposed of 239 different types of cases in 2023.
The Drug Court imposed seven million rupees' fines on the violators and awarded jail sentences in individual cases.
In the year 2023, some 310 medical stores were sealed due to incomplete data.
