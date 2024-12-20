Drug Awareness Seminar Held At Lower Dir
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Under the Awami agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, District Administration Dir Lower in collaboration with District Youth Office Dir Lower and Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department here Friday organized a drug awareness seminar at the District Assembly Hall in Balambat.
The event was attended large number of locals, students and teachers. During the program, Maulana Abdul Rehman Huzaifi, a religious scholar from Dir Lower, provided an in depth discussion on the prohibition of drugs in light of the Quran and Hadith. He also highlighted harmful effects of drugs on society and the importance of prevention.
The seminar featured speeches from several notable figures including the District education Officer and lawyers. Speakers termed drugs a curse and urged masses to play their part in cleansing society of this menace.
Addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner stated that in accordance with the provincial government's directives, drug awareness seminars and walks are being organized in all sub-divisions and educational institutions of Lower Dir.
He mentioned that work is underway to establish a drug rehabilitation center in Chakdara and to improve existing rehabilitation center in Balambat. Drug awareness seminars would be conducted in all educational institutions in Lower Dir with support of religious scholars, doctors and psychiatrists.
At the end of the program, Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning), S.P. Investigation, Inspector Excise, and the Youth Officer presented certificates of appreciation to the best speakers.
Recent Stories
EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project
UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary
Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership
Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference
People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives
KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..
Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill
UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024
PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan's SDG efforts earn praise from UN, China, global leaders, says NA speaker3 minutes ago
-
CM chairs performance review meeting of Rawalpindi division3 minutes ago
-
PU ASA congratulates VC for historic initiatives3 minutes ago
-
Alhamra stature to be elevated: Tauqeer Kazmi3 minutes ago
-
PU Broadcasting Deptt. organizes film festival3 minutes ago
-
PU Christmas ceremony3 minutes ago
-
Drug awareness seminar held at Lower Dir3 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Siddiqui stresses skill-based education for youths13 minutes ago
-
IIUI delegation visits Parliament House13 minutes ago
-
PM directs Law Ministry to amicably resolve Madaris registration issue13 minutes ago
-
Two human smugglers involved in Greek boat accident arrested13 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM discusses transformative police reforms13 minutes ago