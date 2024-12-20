Open Menu

Drug Awareness Seminar Held At Lower Dir

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Drug awareness seminar held at Lower Dir

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Under the Awami agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, District Administration Dir Lower in collaboration with District Youth Office Dir Lower and Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department here Friday organized a drug awareness seminar at the District Assembly Hall in Balambat.

The event was attended large number of locals, students and teachers. During the program, Maulana Abdul Rehman Huzaifi, a religious scholar from Dir Lower, provided an in depth discussion on the prohibition of drugs in light of the Quran and Hadith. He also highlighted harmful effects of drugs on society and the importance of prevention.

The seminar featured speeches from several notable figures including the District education Officer and lawyers. Speakers termed drugs a curse and urged masses to play their part in cleansing society of this menace.

Addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner stated that in accordance with the provincial government's directives, drug awareness seminars and walks are being organized in all sub-divisions and educational institutions of Lower Dir.

He mentioned that work is underway to establish a drug rehabilitation center in Chakdara and to improve existing rehabilitation center in Balambat. Drug awareness seminars would be conducted in all educational institutions in Lower Dir with support of religious scholars, doctors and psychiatrists.

At the end of the program, Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning), S.P. Investigation, Inspector Excise, and the Youth Officer presented certificates of appreciation to the best speakers.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Drugs Lawyers Dir Balambat Event All From Government Best

Recent Stories

EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pe ..

EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project

13 minutes ago
 UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually ..

UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary

28 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strate ..

Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership

28 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with ..

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

41 minutes ago
 People do not trust state institutions; they want ..

People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..

56 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Mak ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives

58 minutes ago
KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

1 hour ago
 Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

1 hour ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

1 hour ago
 Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

2 hours ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

2 hours ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL P ..

PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan