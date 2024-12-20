Drug awareness seminar held at Lower Dir

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Under the Awami agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, District Administration Dir Lower in collaboration with District Youth Office Dir Lower and Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department here Friday organized a drug awareness seminar at the District Assembly Hall in Balambat.

The event was attended large number of locals, students and teachers. During the program, Maulana Abdul Rehman Huzaifi, a religious scholar from Dir Lower, provided an in depth discussion on the prohibition of drugs in light of the Quran and Hadith. He also highlighted harmful effects of drugs on society and the importance of prevention.

The seminar featured speeches from several notable figures including the District education Officer and lawyers. Speakers termed drugs a curse and urged masses to play their part in cleansing society of this menace.

Addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner stated that in accordance with the provincial government's directives, drug awareness seminars and walks are being organized in all sub-divisions and educational institutions of Lower Dir.

He mentioned that work is underway to establish a drug rehabilitation center in Chakdara and to improve existing rehabilitation center in Balambat. Drug awareness seminars would be conducted in all educational institutions in Lower Dir with support of religious scholars, doctors and psychiatrists.

At the end of the program, Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning), S.P. Investigation, Inspector Excise, and the Youth Officer presented certificates of appreciation to the best speakers.