Drug awareness walk held in Karak

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) An awareness program titled 'Life against drugs' was organized on Wednesday under the auspices of the Social Welfare Office Karak, on the occasion of the International Anti-Drug Day.

As per details, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) led the awareness walk. Participants walked from the Additional Deputy Commissioner's office to Chowk Tekhsil.

On this occasion, District Officer Social Welfare Karak Mr. Hussain Khatik said that drugs are a curse and treatment is life. With the increasing inclination towards drugs, the new generation is falling prey to destruction.

A special center for drug addicts has been established in the Social Welfare Office Karak where treatment is provided.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dr. Sahil Rahman addressing the participants said that treatment is possible for drug addicts. Those who have been victims of this curse can start a new life with treatment.

Drugs are not only a problem for developing countries but also for developed countries. Treatment and precaution are the best solutions.

He emphasized on parents to keep a close eye on their children so that their children do not become addicted to drugs through wrong society.

