Drug baron arrested, 720 ltrs liquor recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Mansoorabad police arrested a drug baron and recovered 720 liter liquor from his possession.

Police said here on Monday that SHO Mansoorabad police station on a tip-off conducted raid at Amin Town and nabbed a drug baron Zeeshan red handed from APTPMA Road while trafficking heavy quantity of liquor.

The police recovered 720- liter liquor from his possession which was packed in 20 gallons and more than 300 bottles.

The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation was under way, he added.