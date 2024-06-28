Drug Baron Awarded Life Term On Two Counts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 07:06 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Additional Sessions Judge Faisalabad Sajeeda Akhtar has awarded life imprisonment on two counts to a drug baron involved in a narcotics case of Civil Lines police station.
According to the prosecution, a police team intercepted a suspicious car near Lorry Adda and recovered 43 kilograms charas and 11 kg opium packed in three sacks from trunk of the four-wheeler on 09-04-2023.
The accused car-driver tried to escape from the scene but the police officials captured him and he was later on identified as Muhammad Shahid Gondal resident of Chak 278-GG.
The police after registering a case under sections 9-(1).3.e and 9-(1).5.f of CNSA 1997 (amended 2022) and submitted its challan in the competent court of law.
After observing evidences and witnesses, Additional Sessions Judge Sajeeda Akhtar awarded two times life imprisonment to accused Muhammad Shahid under sections 9-(1).3.e. and 9-(1).5.f. of CNSA 1997 (amended 2022) and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.2 million.
