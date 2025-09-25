Drug baron convicted with life term

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Muhammad Iqbal Haral has awarded life imprisonment to a drug baron involved in a narcotics case of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) police station.

According to the prosecution, ANF team on a tip-off conducted raid on January 31, 2024 and nabbed a drug dealer Sultan Ghani resident of Mardan red handed along with 24 kilograms Charas from Sahianwala Interchange.

After observing the evidence and witnesses, the learned judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded life imprisonment to accused Sultan Ghani under section 9(1)3(e) of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act (CNSA) 1997.

The convict was also directed to pay a fine of Rs.1 million and he will have to undergo an additional imprisonment for two years if he failed to pay fine.