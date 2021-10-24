UrduPoint.com

Drug Business Goes Unchecked

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 03:30 PM

Drug business goes unchecked

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The residents of various areas have urged the quarters concerned to take strict action against rising trend of drug peddling in the area directly jeopardizing the youth risked to contract the menace amid proliferating number of addicts.

The drug dealers are operating in various localities Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Umer Road, Dhoke Khabba, Mohallah Hukamdad, Waris Khan, Glass Factory,Arya Mohallah and etc.

Muhammad Arshad , a school teacher residing in area said the drug sale and use was going unchecked in various parts of Rawalpindi areas.

He said due to rising number of addicts roaming in the vicinity, Dhoke Elahi Bukush emerged on the top areas of the city in illegal trade of narcotics including heroin and ice, whereas, police and other law enforcement agencies were apparently turning a blind eye to the menace.

The youth particularly school, college and university students including boys and girls were equally at risk to contract the menace of drug addiction as the buffs could be seen in large numbers injecting drugs to each other, said.

Nasir Mehmood, a social activist told APP that despite many complaints raised at the relevant foras, police and other authorities concerned were turning a blind eye to the issue, allegedly ignoring the unbridled drug sale. He alleged that the key players involved in the racket of drug pushing in area were paying monthly bribes to the police department.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Road Sale Rawalpindi Top

Recent Stories

UAE announces 94 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoverie ..

UAE announces 94 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

21 minutes ago
 New judges sworn in before Minister of Justice

New judges sworn in before Minister of Justice

21 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first ag ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first against Bangaldesh

27 minutes ago
 ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy ..

ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy sign MoU

36 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution investigates into violations of ..

Public Prosecution investigates into violations of real estate developer

2 hours ago
 &#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promot ..

&#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promote Expo 2025 Osaka

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.