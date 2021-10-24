Drug business goes unchecked

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The residents of various areas have urged the quarters concerned to take strict action against rising trend of drug peddling in the area directly jeopardizing the youth risked to contract the menace amid proliferating number of addicts.

The drug dealers are operating in various localities Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Umer Road, Dhoke Khabba, Mohallah Hukamdad, Waris Khan, Glass Factory,Arya Mohallah and etc.

Muhammad Arshad , a school teacher residing in area said the drug sale and use was going unchecked in various parts of Rawalpindi areas.

He said due to rising number of addicts roaming in the vicinity, Dhoke Elahi Bukush emerged on the top areas of the city in illegal trade of narcotics including heroin and ice, whereas, police and other law enforcement agencies were apparently turning a blind eye to the menace.

The youth particularly school, college and university students including boys and girls were equally at risk to contract the menace of drug addiction as the buffs could be seen in large numbers injecting drugs to each other, said.

Nasir Mehmood, a social activist told APP that despite many complaints raised at the relevant foras, police and other authorities concerned were turning a blind eye to the issue, allegedly ignoring the unbridled drug sale. He alleged that the key players involved in the racket of drug pushing in area were paying monthly bribes to the police department.