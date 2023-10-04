Drug carrier arrested from airport

A drug carrier passenger traveling abroad was arrested from the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Wednesda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) A drug carrier passenger traveling abroad was arrested from the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Customs, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force (ASF) at the joint search counter recovered 2700 grams of hashish and 1000 grams of methamphetamine drugs from the baggage of a passenger namely Kaleemullah.

He was traveling to Sharjah from Air Arabia flight. The drugs was tactfully concealed decoration pieces made of plaster of paris.

The approximated value of the seized drugs in the international value was Rs. 56 million.

The accused had been formally arrested after registration of a case while further investigations were underway.