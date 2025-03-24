Drug Case PO, 4 Peddlers Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday continued operations against drug peddlers and nabbed four suspects with over 4.5 kilograms charas and 20 grams ice, and a proclaimed offender wanted in a drug case.
According to the police spokesman, the New Town Police held accused Danish with 2.65 kg charas while the Wah Cantt Police recovered 1.62 kg of the contraband item from accused Khurram Shahzad.
Similarly, the Civil Lines Police arrested accused Qasim recovering 600 grams charas from him, while the Kallar Syedan Police held accused Saqib Arif with 20 grams ice.
The Pirwadhai Police also managed to arrest the proclaimed offender Shahid Mahmood, wanted in a drug case since September 2023.
Meanwhile, four suspects were arrested for having illegal arms owners. The Airport and Dhamial Police recovered a 30- bore pistol with ammunition from accused Umar Javed and Zubair respectively.
The Rawat Police also held two accused Zahid and Shahid with a 30-bore pistol each.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative
FNC, French Senate delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation
Mass displacement in northern West Bank takes dramatic toll on Palestinians: MSF
575 publishers from 92 countries to participate in 4th International Booksellers ..
WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely cause of Ethiopia camel deaths
CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote
PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates
Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services
Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..
EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug case PO, 4 peddlers arrested4 minutes ago
-
Pro-VC conducts surprise inspection at SALU Khairpur4 minutes ago
-
CDA, Chinese delegation discuss cable car project to boost Islamabad tourism4 minutes ago
-
Writ of state to be maintained in Balochistan at all costs: CM Bugti4 minutes ago
-
GoB announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays14 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested for bogus call on 1514 minutes ago
-
Sowing target for cotton set for 31st14 minutes ago
-
BTTN holds in-house seminar on Pakistan Day1 hour ago
-
Al Shifa registers 7,500 eye cancer cases1 hour ago
-
CM orders free medicine supply to govt hospitals1 hour ago
-
Cleanliness drive in full swing1 hour ago
-
Academia should come up with viable solutions to meet modern era needs: VC1 hour ago