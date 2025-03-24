Drug case PO, 4 peddlers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday continued operations against drug peddlers and nabbed four suspects with over 4.5 kilograms charas and 20 grams ice, and a proclaimed offender wanted in a drug case.

According to the police spokesman, the New Town Police held accused Danish with 2.65 kg charas while the Wah Cantt Police recovered 1.62 kg of the contraband item from accused Khurram Shahzad.

Similarly, the Civil Lines Police arrested accused Qasim recovering 600 grams charas from him, while the Kallar Syedan Police held accused Saqib Arif with 20 grams ice.

The Pirwadhai Police also managed to arrest the proclaimed offender Shahid Mahmood, wanted in a drug case since September 2023.

Meanwhile, four suspects were arrested for having illegal arms owners. The Airport and Dhamial Police recovered a 30- bore pistol with ammunition from accused Umar Javed and Zubair respectively.

The Rawat Police also held two accused Zahid and Shahid with a 30-bore pistol each.