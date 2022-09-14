UrduPoint.com

Drug Control Authority Approves Action Against 8 Medical Stores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 07:55 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Drugs Control Authority has approved action against eight medical stores involved in sale purchase of prohibited, expired drugs and administration started checking of counterfeit.

Drug checking teams have been formed across the district in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Akhlaq Ahmed expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of the Drug Control Authority at the Deputy Commissioner office.

Akhlaq Ahmad said that the stores and warehouses containing narcotic injections and prohibited drugs will also be sealed.

He said that the stocks of medicine companies and wholesale dealers will also be checked.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance said that challans will be sent to courts for serious violations of the Drug Act.

On this occasion, various cases were heard under the Drug Control Act.

