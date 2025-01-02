Drug Control Directorate issues performance report of 2024

Directorate General Drug Control Pharmacy has conducted 15159 inspections of medicine shops, distributors, whole sellers and drug outlets during 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Directorate General Drug Control Pharmacy has conducted 15159 inspections of medicine shops, distributors, whole sellers and drug outlets during 2024.

According to a report issued by the directorate, 9044 samples of various medicines and 2134 Form-6 and Form-4 were confiscated during 2024.

As many as 250 shops were sealed and 108 reports were lodged during the same period.

The cases were referred to Provincial Quality Control board (PQCB) under 19 (6) of Drug Act 1976. The drug court also imposed fine of Rs. 9552000 during 2024 and the highest amount of fine, 2433000 was imposed in month of November.

