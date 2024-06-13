Open Menu

Drug Control Room Established At CM’s Secretariat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Drug Control Room established at CM’s Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) On the directives of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, a ‘Drug Control Room’ had been established at CM’s Secretariat Peshawar and Deputy Secretary Dr Adil Ayub had been nominated as Focal Person for it, said a notification issued here on Thursday.

The control room will keep close liaison with the administration and stakeholders regarding anti-narcotics measures and progress in this regard. The focal person will also compile monthly progress report and present it to the CM.

Directives for the establishment of such control room were given in a meeting against narcotics with Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair last week wherein besides setting up the Special Control Room other crucial measures were also approved.

The said meeting has also approved an action plan to initially cleans the provincial metropolis of the narcotics and in next phase, the action plan will be extended to other districts of the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress

Recent Stories

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

3 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

4 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

4 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

17 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

17 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

17 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

17 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan