Drug Control Room established at CM’s Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) On the directives of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, a ‘Drug Control Room’ had been established at CM’s Secretariat Peshawar and Deputy Secretary Dr Adil Ayub had been nominated as Focal Person for it, said a notification issued here on Thursday.

The control room will keep close liaison with the administration and stakeholders regarding anti-narcotics measures and progress in this regard. The focal person will also compile monthly progress report and present it to the CM.

Directives for the establishment of such control room were given in a meeting against narcotics with Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair last week wherein besides setting up the Special Control Room other crucial measures were also approved.

The said meeting has also approved an action plan to initially cleans the provincial metropolis of the narcotics and in next phase, the action plan will be extended to other districts of the province.