Drug control team seals pharmacies in various sectors of federal capital

(@FahadShabbir)

The Drug Control team of the federal capital under supervision of Senior Drug Inspector Tuesday conducted surprise visit of various pharmacies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Drug Control team of the Federal capital under supervision of Senior Drug Inspector Tuesday conducted surprise visit of various pharmacies.

The team sealed the Sabir Medicose Melody as it was operating without valid license while expired drugs had also been recovered.

Hareem Pharmacy Blue Area had also been sealed as it was operating without pharmacist for more than two months and record of schedule G drugs was also not maintained.

Similarly, stock was seized from Kulsum Pharmacy, Blue Area as record of schedule G was not maintained and sale of such drugs had been banned till further orders.

The Pharmacist of Jaffar Pharmacy and Saif Pharmacy, Melody were appreciated for ensuring their presence and maintenance of proper record as per law.

Drug Inspectors Sardar Shabir and Maria Zafar were active in lockdown to provide the pharmacy services properly to the citizens of federal capital.