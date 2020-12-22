Drug control team takes action against medical stores for violating laws

The Drug control team on Tuesday conducted raids on several medical stores and inspected stocks of medicines and valid licenses

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Drug control team on Tuesday conducted raids on several medical stores and inspected stocks of medicines and valid licenses.

In compliance to the directives of Director General Drug Control & Pharmacy Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salim Khan, Drugs Inspector, Muhammad Irfan Wazir led a team and inspected different medicine sale outlets at Gharhi Atta Khan and Bannu road Kohat in pursuance of the Drugs Act 1976 & rules framed there under.

The drug control team recovered unregistered/Indian drugs stocked for sale hidden in secret cabinets/boxes of the two medical stores at Bannu road Kohat. Cases are registered against the owners under the Drugs Act 1976, which after completion of necessary legal investigation, the cases will be sent to provincial quality control board for further legal action to be taken against the accused.

A medical store at Bannu road Kohat operating on invalid drug sale license was also booked under the Drugs Act 1976.

Similarly upon citizen complaint on Pakistan Citizen Portal ,an unlicensed medical store in village Sheraki Ghaffari Mela, Dara Adamkhel was sealed under the Drugs Act 1976.

To evaluate quality of drugs, three different suspected drugs samples were taken from two medicine stores at Gharhi Atta Khan and sent to drugs testing laboratory for further test and analysis and initiating legal action in the light of final report.