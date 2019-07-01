UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Controller Raids Medical Stores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:20 PM

Drug controller raids medical stores

Drug Controller Bahawalpur, Misbah-Ud-Din Qamar conducted raids at several medical stores and sealed off some of them over violation of rules and regulations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Drug Controller Bahawalpur, Misbah-Ud-Din Qamar conducted raids at several medical stores and sealed off some of them over violation of rules and regulations.

Drug Controller Bahawalpur, Misbah-Ud-Din Qamar, along with his team raided medical stores located in front of Civil Hospital Bahawalpur.

He examined expiry date of medicines' stock of the stores. He sealed off two of medical stores there over founding those violating rules and regulations.

Speaking on the occasion, Qamar said that some medical stores were found selling out medicines while their expiry date had ended. He added that such medical stores were posing threat to the lives of patients.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdu ..

6 minutes ago

Govt to issue license to social media tour operato ..

8 minutes ago

UVAS wins Rs 300m Canadian funding to develop alte ..

13 minutes ago

A significant majority of Pakistanis (65%) report ..

13 minutes ago

Shabwa district sees opening of new solar-powered ..

21 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh visits headquarters of Arabian Radi ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.