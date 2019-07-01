Drug controller raids medical stores

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Drug Controller Bahawalpur, Misbah-Ud-Din Qamar conducted raids at several medical stores and sealed off some of them over violation of rules and regulations.

Drug Controller Bahawalpur, Misbah-Ud-Din Qamar, along with his team raided medical stores located in front of Civil Hospital Bahawalpur.

He examined expiry date of medicines' stock of the stores. He sealed off two of medical stores there over founding those violating rules and regulations.

Speaking on the occasion, Qamar said that some medical stores were found selling out medicines while their expiry date had ended. He added that such medical stores were posing threat to the lives of patients.