Drug Court awards six year imprisonment in fake medicines case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Drug Court on Thursday awarded six years imprisonment to an accused in a fake medicines case.

Muhammad Sajid ,propertier of Sajid Chemist was found guilty of selling fake medicines and was booked under Drugs control Act,1976.

The Chairman Drug Court Fakhar uz Zaman pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 150,000 on the convicted.