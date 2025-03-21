Drug court awards three-year imprisonment to accused

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Judge and Chairman Drug Court Sargodha Syed Khalid Javed Bukhari on Friday awarded three years imprisonment along with a fine Rs 30 million to accused for selling illegal medicines.

According to the prosecution,a case was registered against the accused Tahir Shahzad r/o Chak Mosa of tehsil Shahpur for illegally business of illegal drugs on the report of Deputy Drugs Controller Faheem Zia.

After completing arguments,the learned judge announced the verdict.However,the accused was arrested in premises of the court.