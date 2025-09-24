Open Menu

Drug Court Orders Arrest Of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 09:41 PM

Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad

A delegation from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) met with Additional Inspector General Operations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Ali Baba Khel, at the Central Police Office here Wednesdays

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Lahore Drug Court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad in a case related to illegal advertisements and the sale of unlicensed medicines.

Drug Court Chairman Muhammad Naveed Rana directed the authorities to ensure Shehzad’s production before the court on October 2.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the court was informed that Shehzad once again failed to appear, while his son had submitted fake surety bonds on his behalf.

At this, the court expressed strong displeasure over the matter and ordered legal proceedings against those responsible for filing forged documents.

On a complaint of a drug inspector, the TikToker was booked for publishing illegal advertisements on social media and selling medicines without a valid licence. His platforms have allegedly carried viral videos making unverified claims about curing various diseases through his products.

Recent Stories

Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehza ..

Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad

48 seconds ago
 HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations ..

HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP

49 seconds ago
 ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 mill ..

ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations

50 seconds ago
 Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share ..

Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar

51 seconds ago
 PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in pri ..

PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison

54 seconds ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces event calaender ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces event calaender of championships

1 hour ago
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses role of newspa ..

President Asif Ali Zardari stresses role of newspapers in strengthening democrac ..

6 minutes ago
 FBR finalizes tax-exemption mechanism for Gilgit-B ..

FBR finalizes tax-exemption mechanism for Gilgit-Baltistan

6 minutes ago
 RPO emphasizes need to treat visitors at police st ..

RPO emphasizes need to treat visitors at police stations with courtesy, professi ..

6 minutes ago
 Seven drug suppliers arrested, 11kg of drugs seize ..

Seven drug suppliers arrested, 11kg of drugs seized in separate operations

6 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants for KP CM Ali Amin Ga ..

Court issues arrest warrants for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

6 minutes ago
 CCP hosts competition expert Professor Whelan

CCP hosts competition expert Professor Whelan

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan