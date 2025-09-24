Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad

A delegation from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) met with Additional Inspector General Operations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Ali Baba Khel, at the Central Police Office here Wednesdays

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Lahore Drug Court on Wednesday ordered the arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad in a case related to illegal advertisements and the sale of unlicensed medicines.

Drug Court Chairman Muhammad Naveed Rana directed the authorities to ensure Shehzad’s production before the court on October 2.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the court was informed that Shehzad once again failed to appear, while his son had submitted fake surety bonds on his behalf.

At this, the court expressed strong displeasure over the matter and ordered legal proceedings against those responsible for filing forged documents.

On a complaint of a drug inspector, the TikToker was booked for publishing illegal advertisements on social media and selling medicines without a valid licence. His platforms have allegedly carried viral videos making unverified claims about curing various diseases through his products.