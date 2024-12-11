Drug Crackdown: 5kg Of Narcotics Seized, Several Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 08:02 PM
In a continuing effort to combat drug trafficking and promote a drug-free Punjab, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision of a narcotics-free province is being vigorously pursued
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) In a continuing effort to combat drug trafficking and promote a drug-free Punjab, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision of a narcotics-free province is being vigorously pursued.
Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hassnain Haider, local police have conducted successful operations leading to the seizure of over five kilograms of narcotics and the arrest of multiple drug dealers.
In a notable operation led by Station House Officer (SHO) Hamza Ghufor of the Ali Pur Police Station, a team apprehended notorious drug trafficker Muhammad Tariq. The police recovered over 2 kilograms of hashish (2,120 grams) from his possession. The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him.
Similarly, in another operation carried out by SHO Asmat Abbas of the Rangpur Police Station, a significant drug bust resulted in the seizure of more than 3 kilograms of hashish.
The police team, acting on intelligence, arrested two major drug dealers, Ejaz Hussain and Ghulam Abbas. A total of 3.28 kilograms of hashish were recovered — 2,220 grams from Ejaz Hussain and 1,060 grams from Ghulam Abbas. Both individuals were arrested, and cases have been filed against them.
These operations are part of the ongoing crackdown on narcotics, with local police working tirelessly to ensure a safer, drug-free environment for the people. The efforts have been supported by DPO Syed Hassnain Haider and are in line with the provincial government's commitment to eradicating drug abuse. The authorities have promised to continue their relentless pursuit of drug traffickers, with more such raids expected in the coming weeks.
Recent Stories
Enhanced connectivity among national legislatures essential for strengthening de ..
FAC organizes musical night
Two students killed in a road accident in Wah Cantt
Four arrested for decanting gas, selling petrol illegally
KP govt acquires 50 kanal land for Zamung Kor's Campus
British Council hosts OPLA to reward learners for outstanding results
ICT police bust snatcher gang; 4 members arrested
LESCO resolves 1,063 complaints last day
France urges Israel to withdraw forces from Syria buffer zone
FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan delegation meets Rana Tanveer
KU, Al Kauser Inc inks MoU to provide scholarships to students
PCHR organizes seminar on ‘Role of Parliament in Protection of Human Rights’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Enhanced connectivity among national legislatures essential for strengthening democratic institution ..1 minute ago
-
FAC organizes musical night1 minute ago
-
Two students killed in a road accident in Wah Cantt1 minute ago
-
Four arrested for decanting gas, selling petrol illegally1 minute ago
-
KP govt acquires 50 kanal land for Zamung Kor's Campus1 minute ago
-
British Council hosts OPLA to reward learners for outstanding results5 minutes ago
-
ICT police bust snatcher gang; 4 members arrested5 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,063 complaints last day5 minutes ago
-
KU, Al Kauser Inc inks MoU to provide scholarships to students9 minutes ago
-
PCHR organizes seminar on ‘Role of Parliament in Protection of Human Rights’5 minutes ago
-
-6 minus degrees centigrade recorded in Kalat, -3 in Quetta5 minutes ago
-
FDA launches crackdown against illegal housing schemes25 minutes ago