Drug Crackdown: 5kg of narcotics seized, several arrested

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) In a continuing effort to combat drug trafficking and promote a drug-free Punjab, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision of a narcotics-free province is being vigorously pursued.

Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hassnain Haider, local police have conducted successful operations leading to the seizure of over five kilograms of narcotics and the arrest of multiple drug dealers.

In a notable operation led by Station House Officer (SHO) Hamza Ghufor of the Ali Pur Police Station, a team apprehended notorious drug trafficker Muhammad Tariq. The police recovered over 2 kilograms of hashish (2,120 grams) from his possession. The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him.

Similarly, in another operation carried out by SHO Asmat Abbas of the Rangpur Police Station, a significant drug bust resulted in the seizure of more than 3 kilograms of hashish.

The police team, acting on intelligence, arrested two major drug dealers, Ejaz Hussain and Ghulam Abbas. A total of 3.28 kilograms of hashish were recovered — 2,220 grams from Ejaz Hussain and 1,060 grams from Ghulam Abbas. Both individuals were arrested, and cases have been filed against them.

These operations are part of the ongoing crackdown on narcotics, with local police working tirelessly to ensure a safer, drug-free environment for the people. The efforts have been supported by DPO Syed Hassnain Haider and are in line with the provincial government's commitment to eradicating drug abuse. The authorities have promised to continue their relentless pursuit of drug traffickers, with more such raids expected in the coming weeks.