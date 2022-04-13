Drug dealer among 20 arrested in Multan in a day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan police arrested 20 accused including a drug dealer during anti-crime operations in the district during last 24 hours, police said on Wednesday.

Those arrested included two drug pushers from whom police recovered 4540 grams of Hashish including over three kilogram from a drug dealer identified as Waseem, police spokesman said in a statement.

Waseem r/o islam Nagar was arrested by Shah Shams police from Chowk Shah Abbas in the city after police stopped him considering him as dubious. Around 900 liters of Alcoholic liquid was also recovered from him which he was planned to supply to citizens during Eid days.

Shujabad city police recovered over one kilogram of Hashish from an accused Mehran.

The remaining accused included eight arrested on charge of bootlegging, one on recovery of illegal weapon, another on violation of tenancy act, two held on charges of driving at high speed and six proclaimed offenders. CPO Khurram Shahzad Haidar appreciated police and ordered them to continue anti-crime operations in the district with more vigour.