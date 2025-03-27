Drug dealer among three held; drugs, weapons recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements and arrested three accused including a drug dealer recovering drugs, arms and fireworks products from them here in the limits of City Police station.

According to police spokesman, the police have intensified operations against anti-social elements following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada.

As part of such actions, a team of City Police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Taimoor Khan, during routine patrol, arrested a drug dealer named Muhammad Shumal son of Hasan Khan, a resident of Tank and recovered 260 grams of Ice drug from his possession.

In another action, the same police arrested accused Haseeb Ullah son of Qamar Zaman, resident of Meer-Ali and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Furthermore, while taking action against fireworks products business, the police arrested accused Muhammad Suhail son of Haji Allah Mehr, a resident of Mohallah Dewan Sahb and recovered a quantity of fireworks products.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

