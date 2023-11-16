Drug dealer among two held, drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements and arrested two accused, including a drug dealer, who recovered over 2.5 kilograms of drugs from him here in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, the police have intensified operations against anti-social elements following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

As part of those actions, a team of Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar and SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur arrested a drug dealer named Abdul Lateef, son of Saif Ullah, and recovered 2370 grams of hashish and 141 grams of ice from his possession.

In another action, the same police arrested accused Aftab Niazi, son of Gul Marjan, who was wanted by police in an attempt to murder.