Drug dealer arrested, 1.210 kg hashish recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Police arrested a notorious drug dealer, and recovered over 1kg of hashish from his possession in Kohat, on Monday.

According to a Police spokesperson, a drug dealer named Amjad resident of Togh Payan has been arrested in an intelligence-based operation conducted by the Kohat police.

The Tehsil Chowki in-charge, Faizan Khan apprehended the drug dealer and recovered 1.210 kg of hashish from his possession.

Several cases have been registered against the detained drug dealer in various police stations in Kohat.