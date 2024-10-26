Drug-dealer arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) A drug-dealer on record was arrested by SHO Hudiara-led police team here on Saturday.

The delivery of drugs in Lahore was foiled.

According to the details, a registered drug dealer Faiz alias Fahd was arrested along with drugs. The accused admitted to ordering drugs online without interest and supplying them in Lahore. Intelligence-based operations are underway to arrest other accomplices of the accused.