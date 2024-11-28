Drug-dealer Arrested
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 06:39 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Shadman Police on Thursday arrested an accused for supplying drugs to Lahore from Kasur.
The suspect was arrested from behind Services Hospital on a tip-off. He confessed to his crime. SHO Shadman Police Khurram Shahzad said 1.520-kg hashish was recovered from the accused, identified as Saeed.
A case was registered against him.
