Drug-dealer Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Gulgasht police arrested a notorious drug-dealer and recovered drugs from his possession during a special operation here on Sunday.
According to police sources, under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Saifullah, with DSP Gulgasht Rana Zaheer Babar leading the charge, launched a special operation against drug dealers.
The police conducted a successful raid at Nandla Chowk and Dilbar, son of Malik Rahim Yar, who had been involved in drug trafficking in the area for a long time. The raid resulted in the seizure of over four kilograms of hashish and 510 grams of opium from the suspect's possession.
Police have registered a case against the accused.
