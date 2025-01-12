Open Menu

Drug-dealer Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Drug-dealer arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Gulgasht police arrested a notorious drug-dealer and recovered drugs from his possession during a special operation here on Sunday.

According to police sources, under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Saifullah, with DSP Gulgasht Rana Zaheer Babar leading the charge, launched a special operation against drug dealers.

The police conducted a successful raid at Nandla Chowk and Dilbar, son of Malik Rahim Yar, who had been involved in drug trafficking in the area for a long time. The raid resulted in the seizure of over four kilograms of hashish and 510 grams of opium from the suspect's possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused.

