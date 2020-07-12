UrduPoint.com
Drug Dealer Arrested, 3500g Hashish Recovered

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:40 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police on Sunday arrested a drug paddler and recovered 3500 g hashish from his possession during a crackdown against narcotics dealers following directives of DPO Swabi.

Police said the action was taken on a tip-off under the headship of DSP Swabi, Shaukat Khan, SHO, Farooq Khan and SI Nazar Muhammad Khan in Manirai area.

During the raid, drug dealer named Jawad, resident of Manirai was arrested and 3500g hashish was recovered from his possession.

Swabi police after registering a case under drug act have started further investigation.

