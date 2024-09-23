Drug dealer arrested after police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Notorious drug dealer Shakeel Butt was arrested after a police encounter, here on Monday.

Shalimar police recovered drugs worth lakhs from Shakeel Butt.

According to SP Civil Lines Abdul Hanan, SHO Shalimar along with the police team arrested the notorious drug dealer Shakeel Butt while conducting an intelligence-based operation.

The accused also confessed to selling drugs in different areas of the city, while a case was registered against the accused in Shalimar Police Station and handed over to the Investigation Wing Narcotics Cell for further investigation.