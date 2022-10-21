Drug dealer arrested, hashish recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :University Police Station during a successful operation against drug dealers on Friday, arrested an accused and recovered 1070 grams of hashish from his possession.

According to the details, the University Police recovered 1070 grams of hashish from the drug dealer Zafar Jalal son of Amir Nawaz resident of Professor Colony.

Police registered a case against the accused.