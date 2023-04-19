Drug dealer arrested; hashish recovered

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Cantt Police on Wednesday during a successful operation against drug dealers arrested and accused and recovered 1,600 grams of hashish from his possession.

According to the details, the University Police SHO Arslan Gandapur along with his team recovered 1,600 grams of hashish from the drug dealer Tariq Iqbal, a resident of Muriyali.

Police has registered a case against the arrested accused while further investigation was underway.