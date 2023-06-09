UrduPoint.com

Drug Dealer Arrested; Hashish, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Dera police during a successful operation arrested a notorious drug dealer, and recovered drugs and weapons, said a district police spokesman on Friday.

On the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Paharpur Police Station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Attaullah Khan arrested a notorious drug dealer Jahanzeb alias Zeba son of Adam Khan resident of Paharpur during the search operation.

Police recovered 2380 grams of hashish and 450 grams of heroin from the possession of the accused. Police also recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore with 07 cartridges and 1 hand grenade from his possession.

The Paharpur police registered a case against him under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

