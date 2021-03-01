Drug Dealer Arrested, Heroin Recovered In Karachi
Mon 01st March 2021
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh in two separate actions apprehended a drug dealer and recovered heroin from a parcel booked for abroad.
According to an official, the ANF Police Station (PS) Hyderabad in a raid conducted in village Imam Bukhsh Tanwari district Dadu arrested drug dealer namely Asif Ali Zardari s/o Mashooq Ali Zardari, who was running a drug den in the area and recovered 3.
500 kg of hashish from his possession.
In another action, the ANF Korangi PS intercepted a parcel booked for UK at a private courier company office and recovered 300 grams of fine quality heroin which was tactfully concealed in ladies clothes.
Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.