Drug Dealer Arrested, Heroin Recovered In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 02:39 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh in two separate actions apprehended a drug dealer and recovered heroin from a parcel booked for abroad.

According to an official, the ANF Police Station (PS) Hyderabad in a raid conducted in village Imam Bukhsh Tanwari district Dadu arrested drug dealer namely Asif Ali Zardari s/o Mashooq Ali Zardari, who was running a drug den in the area and recovered 3.

500 kg of hashish from his possession.

In another action, the ANF Korangi PS intercepted a parcel booked for UK at a private courier company office and recovered 300 grams of fine quality heroin which was tactfully concealed in ladies clothes.

Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.

