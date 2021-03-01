Drug dealer arrested, heroin recovered in karachi

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh in two separate actions apprehended a drug dealer and recovered heroin from a parcel booked for abroad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh in two separate actions apprehended a drug dealer and recovered heroin from a parcel booked for abroad.

According to an official, the ANF Police Station (PS) Hyderabad in a raid conducted in village Imam Bukhsh Tanwari district Dadu arrested drug dealer namely Asif Ali Zardari s/o Mashooq Ali Zardari, who was running a drug den in the area and recovered 3.

500 kg of hashish from his possession.

In another action, the ANF Korangi PS intercepted a parcel booked for UK at a private courier company office and recovered 300 grams of fine quality heroin which was tactfully concealed in ladies clothes.

Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.