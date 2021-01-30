Drug dealer arrested in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Attock police have arrested a drug dealer besides recovering 6 kg and 600 grams of hashish from his possession here.

According to details, on the directions of District Police Officer Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani, police arrested a drug dealers.

namely Talat Mehmood son of Muhammad Fazil resident of Rawalpindi while 6 kg, 600 grams of cannabis was also recovered from his possession. A case has been registered against him.