Drug Dealer Arrested In Attock
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 08:40 PM
Attock police have arrested a drug dealer besides recovering 6 kg and 600 grams of hashish from his possession here
HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Attock police have arrested a drug dealer besides recovering 6 kg and 600 grams of hashish from his possession here.
According to details, on the directions of District Police Officer Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani, police arrested a drug dealers.
namely Talat Mehmood son of Muhammad Fazil resident of Rawalpindi while 6 kg, 600 grams of cannabis was also recovered from his possession. A case has been registered against him.