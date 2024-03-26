Open Menu

Drug Dealer Arrested In Injured Condition

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 09:49 PM

The Hyderabad police have arrested an alleged drug dealer in injured condition in an encounter, recovering narcotic substance ice and a pistol from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Hyderabad police have arrested an alleged drug dealer in injured condition in an encounter, recovering narcotic substance ice and a pistol from his possession.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the B-Section police were engaged in exchange of fire during patrolling near Ujala Garden hall in Latifabad.

He claimed that one of the suspects, later identified as Muhammad Hussain Peshawari Pathan, sustained a gunshot and was later rounded up.

However, he added, Pathan's accomplices escaped from the spot.

He said the injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of the gunshot wound in his leg.

