Drug dealer arrested in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Kohat Police on Wednesday arrested a notorious drug dealer, Aamir, a resident of Togh Bala, in possession of 5 kg of hashish.

According to Kohat Police, the arrest was made by the MRS Police Station team, led by SHO Riaz Hussain Khan, during a raid.

This operation is part of the ongoing efforts by the Kohat police to curb drug trafficking in the region, under the instructions of District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah.

The arrested accused has been transferred to Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station for further legal action.

