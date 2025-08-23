Drug Dealer Arrested In Kohat With 1460 Grams Of Heroin
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 10:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The City Police Station, Kohat on Saturday arrested a drug dealer, Muhammad Yar, in possession of 1460 grams of heroin, following a tip-off.
According to the sources of Kohat police, the arrest was made possible through the efforts of SHO City Police Station Sub-Inspector Kaleemullah and Sub-Inspector Imran Khan.
A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway to uncover the extent of his involvement in the drug trade.
On this occasion, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed, while exclusively talking to APP, stated that a crackdown is currently underway across the district as part of a special campaign aimed at saving future generations from the scourge of drugs.
The police are determined to bring drug dealers to justice, and punishments are being given to those found guilty, he added.
The DPO emphasized that the police will continue to take strict action against drug dealers, ensuring that the community is protected from the harmful effects of narcotics.
APP/azq/378
