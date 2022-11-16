UrduPoint.com

Drug Dealer Arrested In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Drug dealer arrested in Lahore

Punjab police on Wednesday arrested a drug dealer in Thokar Niaz Baig area who was supplying drugs to students in educational institutions in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab police on Wednesday arrested a drug dealer in Thokar Niaz Baig area who was supplying drugs to students in educational institutions in the province.

According to a private media report, Hanjarwal station's police in the limits of Thokar Niaz Baig, area of Lahore, arrested drug dealer namely Safdar Kala from whose possession more than 1 kg and 80 grams of hashish were recovered on the spot.

In charge police station Mian Anees said that the accused was a convicted felon and many cases were registered against him in the past. The accused was handed over to the investigation wing after registering the case.

