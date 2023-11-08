Open Menu

Drug Dealer Arrested In Okara

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Drug dealer arrested in Okara

Okara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Okara police have apprehended drug dealer Naeem, red-handed, and recovered 3 kilograms of marijuana on Wednesday.

On the directions of DPO Captain Retired Mansoor Aman, the police station Okara division has taken a strong stance against anti-social elements and put a stop to the nefarious activities of the dealer, Naeem.

Police registered a case against the accused and further investigation was underway.

