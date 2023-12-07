Open Menu

Drug Dealer Arrested, Over 1kg Heroin Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Police have arrested a drug dealer and recovered 1 kg and 150 grams of heroin from his possession in the jurisdiction of Khulabat Police Station here on Thursday.

According to the police, on the directions of DPO Haripur Muhammad Umar Khan and under the supervision of SP Circle Iftikhar Ahmad Swati and his police team conducted an operation in the city against drug dealers.

During the operation, Mohammad Basheer son of Mohammad Nazir, was taken into custody.

A case has been registered under the Prohibited Narcotics Act.

APP/mfz/378

