Drug dealer arrested with 2.5 kg hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hyderabad police, in action against drug dealers across the district, has arrested an accused with 2.5 kg of hashish

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police, in action against drug dealers across the district, has arrested an accused with 2.5 kg of hashish.

According to the spokesman, on the instructions of SSP Amjad Shaikh, Hatri police arrested the alleged drug dealer Azeem alias Ajeeb Baghal on Wednesday and seized two and half kilogram hashish from his possession.

According to the police records, the arrested accused was wanted by the police in other serious cases including drug dealing.

The spokesperson said that 17 cases had already been registered against the accused in different police stations of Hyderabad.

Police have registered a narcotics case against the accused and started further investigation.