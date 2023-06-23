Open Menu

Drug Dealer Arrested With Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Drug dealer arrested with Hashish

City Jampur police have arrested a notorious drug dealer wanted to police in different cases of drug dealing besides recovering Hashish from his possession on Friday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :City Jampur police have arrested a notorious drug dealer wanted to police in different cases of drug dealing besides recovering Hashish from his possession on Friday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan, the Station House Officer (SHO) city police station Asad Baloch launched a special operation against the drug peddlers and arrested a notorious drug dealer Talha Lashari and recovered Hashish from his possession.

The SHO Asad Baloch said that the arrested dealer was one of the top dealers of the district who used to supply drugs in the district.

He said that as per directives of the district police officer, the crackdown against drug peddlers would continue on daily bases under the vision to make district drugs free.

However, police have registered the case against him while further investigations were underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Jampur From Top

Recent Stories

CM inspects facilities at Children Hospital Multan ..

CM inspects facilities at Children Hospital Multan

10 minutes ago
 Russian Budget Received $37Bln From Non-Energy Exp ..

Russian Budget Received $37Bln From Non-Energy Exports in 2022 - Export Center

10 minutes ago
 Wapda lineman electrocuted to death in Havelian

Wapda lineman electrocuted to death in Havelian

10 minutes ago
 FATF Announces Continued Suspension of Russia's Me ..

FATF Announces Continued Suspension of Russia's Membership

10 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Starting Global Coalition to Address ..

Blinken Says Starting Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drugs, Group Will Me ..

10 minutes ago
 Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali ..

Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali Abbassi

45 minutes ago
IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in tosh ..

IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in toshakhana case

33 minutes ago
 Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

32 minutes ago
 Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for hi ..

Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for higher education institutions: D ..

32 minutes ago
 Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area t ..

Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area to boost police morale

32 minutes ago
 China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisi ..

China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisis on Global Economic Recovery ..

32 minutes ago
 US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individua ..

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individuals - Treasury Department

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan