Drug dealer arrested with Hashish

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :City Jampur police have arrested a notorious drug dealer wanted to police in different cases of drug dealing besides recovering Hashish from his possession on Friday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan, the Station House Officer (SHO) city police station Asad Baloch launched a special operation against the drug peddlers and arrested a notorious drug dealer Talha Lashari and recovered Hashish from his possession.

The SHO Asad Baloch said that the arrested dealer was one of the top dealers of the district who used to supply drugs in the district.

He said that as per directives of the district police officer, the crackdown against drug peddlers would continue on daily bases under the vision to make district drugs free.

However, police have registered the case against him while further investigations were underway, he added.