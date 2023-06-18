UrduPoint.com

Drug Dealer Arrested With Narcotics And Weapons

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2023 | 12:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a big drug dealer with narcotics and weapons in a crackdown against drug dealers here on Sunday.

According to the sources Superindent of Police (SP) Ziaullah while talking to journalists during the press conference said that on the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, during the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers, under the leadership of SP Ziaullah, Deputy Superident of Police (DSP) City Circle Tariq Mehmood and SHO Hajipura Sub-Inspector Muhammad Owais along with police team during the intelligence-based operation arrested the accused Imran Ilyas Mani.

SP Investigation said that 17kg hashish, two 30 bore pistols and one 44 bore rifle were recovered from the accused possession.

He said that the accused used to smuggle drugs from KPK and supply them to different areas of Sialkot.

SP Investigation said that few days ago, Rangpura police arrested five members of the inter-provincial drug gang along with the ringleader and recovered 50kg hashish.

In order to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the district, instead of the small addicts, the big fish involved in this heinous trade are being caught from the city. He added.

