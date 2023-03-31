Drug-dealer awarded 10-year imprisonment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Inam Elahi awarded 10-year imprisonment to a drug-dealer in a narcotics case on Friday.

According to the prosecution, the police had arrested drug-pusher Ihsan alias Baba Shani and a heavy quantity of drugs was recovered from him last year. The D-Type police station staff had arrested the accused and submitted challan in the court.