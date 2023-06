(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Chaudhry Inam Elahi awarded 14-year imprisonment to a drug-dealer involved in a narcotics case.

According to the prosecution, the Factory Area police had arrested an accused Fakhar Abbas and recovered huge quantity of drugs from him last year.