Drug Dealer Awarded 35 Years Imprisonment, Rs 1 Mln Fine

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Drug dealer awarded 35 years imprisonment, Rs 1 mln fine

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Through a successful strategy of Abbottabad Police and Investigation Wing against the criminal elements, Senior Civil Judge Abbottabad sentenced 35 years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1 million on a drug dealer.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail appreciated the performance of SHO Cantt Police Station Abbottabad Tahir Saleem and the investigation department.

According to the details, in June 2022, drug dealer Ijaz was arrested by Abbottabad police along with 7 kg of heroin and 460 grams of methamphetamine (crystal ice).

A case was registered under the Prohibited Narcotics Act in Cantt against Ijaz by the cantonment police station.

The bail of the convicted drug dealer Ijaz, a resident of Thandyani, was dismissed by the Sessions Court Abbottabad and later by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench.

The model court the other day sentenced the accused to 35 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of one million rupees. DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail has issued instructions to further tighten the measures against the criminal elements in the district.

