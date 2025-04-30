Open Menu

Drug Dealer Awarded Life Term

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court for Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Muhammad Iqbal Haral has awarded life imprisonment to a drug dealer involved in a narcotics case of ANF police station.

According to the prosecution, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), on a tip-off, arrested a drug dealer Javed Iqbal Baloch of Chak No.

128-JB Chiniot and recovered 22.5 kilograms (kg) heroin from him on January 16, 2022.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the judge awarded life imprisonment to Javed Iqbal Baloch under Section 9(C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) 1997.

The convict was also directed to pay a fine of Rs.500,000, otherwise, he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one year.

